Old Post Files May 17, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Hilda Dent returns from school due to her mother’s illness. • Dr. Jack Birchett will be at the Sanitarium in the future.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Caroline Billitz celebrates her 88th birthday. • C.J. O’Neill Sr. attends the annual meeting of the Southern Hardware Association in Memphis.

80 years ago: 1943

Dr. Lucian M. Ferris is promoted to captain in the medical corps of the U.S. Army. • Pfc. Carl Blue returns to his station at Kearns, Utah, after visiting his parents. • Pfc. James Levell Wright returns to Camp Shelby after visiting here.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Calvin C. Whatley who was killed in an automobile accident just north of the city limits. • Wiley S. Burke dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Robert C. Wilkerson III is now associated with R.C. Wilkerson Inc. Insurance Agency. • Sidney Regan, Illinois Central railroad agent at Port Gibson, completes 50 years of service with a railroad. George Rogers Jr. announces his candidacy for re-election to the Mississippi House of Representatives.

50 years ago: 1973

Michael Smart graduates from the University of Southern Mississippi’s George Robert Oliphant University Honors Program. • Miss Linda Wells receives the R. Mason Stricker Memorial Scholarship at Millsaps College. • Mrs. Ruby Stewart dies. • Betty Prewitt and Cecil Newman announce their engagement. • Holiday motorists find gasoline in short supply during the Memorial Day weekend.

40 years ago: 1983

Services are held for Mrs. Estella Maxwell. • Susan Evans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Evans III of Vicksburg, graduates from the School of Health Related Professions at University Medical Center in Jackson.

30 years ago: 1993

A Redwood woman is killed when her car strikes the back of an 18-wheeler on U.S. 61. • Lee Bertha Ware dies. • Marvin “A.J.” Ashley Jr. celebrates his fourth birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

The Mississippi River’s crest at Vicksburg has been lowered by half a foot. • Four home burglaries are reported in the city and county. • A home on Warriors Trail is heavily damaged in a fire that started in the attic.

10 years ago: 2013

Jobs, recreation and the structure of city government once again dominated a candidate forum at the Vicksburg Mall, the first since before party primaries. • Pieces of the former Grand Station Casino were removed as part of plans to move it up the Yazoo Diversion Canal for demolition.