 Southern Miss Awards Degrees at Spring 2023 Commencements

Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

 The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to approximately 2,017 students graduating in the spring 2023 semester. USM graduates from the local area include:

 EDWARDS

Delesia J. Smith — Bachelor of Science 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

VICKSBURG

Kyle Adcox — Bachelor of Applied Science

Carmen Alexis Braxton — Bachelor of Arts

Madison Brooke Dixon — Bachelor of Science

DeMichael Lydell Harris — Bachelor of Science

Zharia Patrice Jackson  — Bachelor of Science

Ella Katherine  McHan — Bachelor of Science

Mason Gerald  Pant — Bachelor of Science

Alicia  Janel Wright — Bachelor of Science 

Alexandra J. Falls — Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

Logan Paige Sanderford — Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

Ryan Patrick Theriot — Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

Katelynn Marie Pettway — Bachelor of Science in Nursing

T’Amber J. Butler — Master of Education 

Amanda Renee Davis — Master of Science

Jakiyah Ajasia Jackson — Master of Science

William Jackson McFarland — Master of Science

Kristen  LenCole  Williams — Specialist in Education 

More News

Merit Health ending Promise Hospital lease in Vicksburg

Anne Elizabeth Buys leaving Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce to start ministry

March-April 2023 crime stats released by Vicksburg Police Department

High-speed chase suspect makes first appearance in Warren County Justice Court

Print Article