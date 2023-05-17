Southern Miss Awards Degrees at Spring 2023 Commencements Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to approximately 2,017 students graduating in the spring 2023 semester. USM graduates from the local area include:

EDWARDS

Delesia J. Smith — Bachelor of Science

VICKSBURG

Kyle Adcox — Bachelor of Applied Science

Carmen Alexis Braxton — Bachelor of Arts

Madison Brooke Dixon — Bachelor of Science

DeMichael Lydell Harris — Bachelor of Science

Zharia Patrice Jackson — Bachelor of Science

Ella Katherine McHan — Bachelor of Science

Mason Gerald Pant — Bachelor of Science

Alicia Janel Wright — Bachelor of Science

Alexandra J. Falls — Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

Logan Paige Sanderford — Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

Ryan Patrick Theriot — Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

Katelynn Marie Pettway — Bachelor of Science in Nursing

T’Amber J. Butler — Master of Education

Amanda Renee Davis — Master of Science

Jakiyah Ajasia Jackson — Master of Science

William Jackson McFarland — Master of Science

Kristen LenCole Williams — Specialist in Education