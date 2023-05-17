Southern Miss Awards Degrees at Spring 2023 Commencements
Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to approximately 2,017 students graduating in the spring 2023 semester. USM graduates from the local area include:
EDWARDS
Delesia J. Smith — Bachelor of Science
VICKSBURG
Kyle Adcox — Bachelor of Applied Science
Carmen Alexis Braxton — Bachelor of Arts
Madison Brooke Dixon — Bachelor of Science
DeMichael Lydell Harris — Bachelor of Science
Zharia Patrice Jackson — Bachelor of Science
Ella Katherine McHan — Bachelor of Science
Mason Gerald Pant — Bachelor of Science
Alicia Janel Wright — Bachelor of Science
Alexandra J. Falls — Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Logan Paige Sanderford — Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Ryan Patrick Theriot — Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Katelynn Marie Pettway — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
T’Amber J. Butler — Master of Education
Amanda Renee Davis — Master of Science
Jakiyah Ajasia Jackson — Master of Science
William Jackson McFarland — Master of Science
Kristen LenCole Williams — Specialist in Education