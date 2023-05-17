Southern New Hampshire University announces Vicksburg students on President’s List

Published 1:19 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the following students named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Students from Vicksburg on the President’s list are Marcus Hargrove, Terrie Foster and Frederick Foster.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

