Donald Winston Rowland, Sr. Published 2:25 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Donald Winston Rowland, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Eagle Lake, MS on May 17, 2023. He was 76 years old. He was born and raised in Vicksburg, MS.

Mr. Rowland joined the Army Reserve after graduating from Culkin High School in Vicksburg, MS. He joined the Waterways Experiment Station (ERDC) in 1967 and retired in 2009 after 42 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Russell Rowland, Sr.; mother, Mary Sue Rowlett; stepfather, Dr. G.S. Rowlett; brothers, Sidney Russel Rowland, Jr., Timothy Rowland and nephew, Christopher Rowland. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca ”Becky” Rowland; brother, Rodger Rowland; sons, Don Rowland, Jr., Taylor Rowland (Sara Beth); son-in-law, Jerry Eaves; daughters-in-law, Liz Everidge (Bo), and Jennifer Leitner. He also leaves eleven grandchildren, Chandler Rowland, Hunter Rowland (Baylee), Tori Teller (Brandon), Kristen Eaves, Kyle Everidge, Dylan Fletcher, Kenzie McNeely, Kennedy Rowland, Morgan Rowland, Maddy Leitner and Harrison Green along with two great-grandchildren, Harper Rowland and Isaiah Adamski.

Email newsletter signup

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Blair Batson Children’s Hospital, The American Cancer Society, or their favorite charity.