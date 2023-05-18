Game Plan Published 9:38 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

VGSA All-Stars

The roster for the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s 8U all-star team has been announced following last weekend’s tryouts.

Making the team were Piper Barlow, Esabella Bounds, Zoey Cosby, Jaycee Davidson, Chloe Davis, Brooklynn Jones, Sadie Madison, Pharrah Moody, Ollie Moore, Ella Robison, Brooklynn Ross, Kenya Sims, Kenleigh Smith and Tatum Yates.

The head coach is Haley Jones, and the assistant coaches are Jeremy Robison, Laura Bounds, Hannah Smith and Jessica Ward.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Father’s Day Weekend Scramble is set for June 17 and 18 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble in the first round, and four-ball in the second. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 17, and tee times for Sunday’s second round.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Learn to Swim

Registration for Vicksburg City Pool’s American Red Cross Learn to Swim Program will be held Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Park Pavilion; and on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at City Pool on Lee Street.

Registration must be done in person on those dates. Classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is very limited. Because of a lifeguard shortage, no more than six students will be registered per class.

The Learn to Swim Program provides low-cost swim lessons during the summer. The cost is $15 for each two-week session, which includes eight 45-minute classes. The classes are open to children and adults, and only a swimsuit, towel, and eagerness to learn to swim are needed. Children must be at least 5 years old to participate.

Sessions will be at City Pool June 5-16; June 26 to July 7; and July 17-28. Classes are held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., and at 5:45 p.m. each weekday during the sessions.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The 17 Baseball State tournament is scheduled for June 3 and 4. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.