Northwest Mississippi Community College announces Vicksburg graduates Published 1:37 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 967 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the Spring 2023 semester.

Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on May 12, during the college’s 113th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker for Academic and Career-Technical Education graduation was Kell Smith, executive director of the Mississippi Community College Board.

For the School of Health Sciences Commencement, the speaker was Dr. Melissa Temple, director of nursing education at the Mississippi Institution of Higher Learning.

Email newsletter signup

Dylan Cochran of Vicksburg graduated Magna Cum Laude with an Associate of Arts degree.

Christopher Herron-Albert of Vicksburg graduated with an Associate of Arts degree.

Northwest Mississippi Community College is a public, two-year institution primarily serving 11 counties in Northwest Mississippi. For more information visit www.northwestms.edu.