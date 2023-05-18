Owen K. Williamson Published 9:52 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Owen K. Williamson, 94, died on May 15, 2023, in Roanoke, Virginia. Owen was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi to John J. Williamson and Lucille Tucker Williamson. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1951 with high honors.

After his active service as an officer in the United States Navy during the Korean War, he began a career with the Bell Telephone Company. His contribution to the telephone industry included serving on the initial Board of Directors at the creation of BellSouth following the breakup of AT&T. He retired at age 57 following his service as Chief Financial Officer of BellSouth.

His retirement years were a marvelous adventure with his beloved June, which included traveling the world together. His life embodied a philosophy he learned from his father and grandfather, both of whom served as Sheriff of Warren County: “When duty calls, there is but one answer.”

Owen is predeceased by his son, Mark Williamson, and his cherished wife, June Williamson. He is survived by his son, David Williamson; daughter-in-law, Gina Williamson; granddaughter, Katherine Williamson, and great- grandson, Noah Williamson. A funeral mass will be held in Vicksburg, Mississippi on May 24, at 11 a.m. at St Paul’s Catholic Church.