Ross Dress for Less store coming to Vicksburg

Published 10:27 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Vicksburg will soon have a new place for customers to shop name brands at discount prices.

Construction is underway for a new Ross Dress for Less store off Iowa Boulevard, in the former Office Max space next to Walmart.

Horne Properties, which owns the Vicksburg Crossing shopping center where the store is located, confirmed the news Thursday morning. A developer representative said the company is hoping for a mid-September opening date and that a “Coming Soon” sign would soon be visible on the building.

Ross Dress for Less is a discount department store specializing in name-brand clothing, accessories and home decor. It is the third-largest off-price retailer in the country behind TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

