Ira Joe Stuckey Published 10:43 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Ira Joe Stuckey died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence in Vicksburg, He was 84.

Born in Tylertown, MS, he was a graduate of Florence High School and lived most of his life in Vicksburg. He retired from the Warren Co, Hwy. Dept. and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vicksburg.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Davis Stuckey; his two sons, Joey (Marea) Stuckey and Jerry (Lynn) Stuckey; his grandchildren, Miele (Brandon) Hudspeth, Calli (Clayton) Holmes, Joshua (Kayla) Stuckey, Hannah (Christopher) McRaney, Gabriel Stucky and Jeremy (Megan) Stuckey and six great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Joey Stuckey, Jerry Stuckey, Joshua Stuckey, Gabriel Stuckey, Jeremy Stuckey and Rusty Davis.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Josh Gee officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Glenwood Funeral Home.