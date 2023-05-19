Old Post Files May 19, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Jacob Schaffer and John Hennessey are named administrators of the estate of the late Mrs. Ida Yoste. • Julius Fohs dies. • Ray Lum furnishes the government 100 mules for use in levee camps. • Caroline Billitz celebrates her 78th birthday. 

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. L.M. Davidson dies. • Mr. and Mrs. A.S. Kauffman and daughter are visiting relatives in Delhi, La. 

80 years ago: 1943

Arthur and Joey Goodsell are ill at their home on Division Street. • R.F. Cornell Jr. is commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. • Mary E. Downey, patient at the Sanitarium, is reported improving. 

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. Odeen Williams is elected president of the Vicksburg Chapter, National Secretary Association. • Dr. and Mrs. L.C. Knox Sr. return from a visit on the Gulf Coast. • Milton Biedenharn Jr. graduates from Mississippi State College with a degree in Agriculture. 

60 years ago: 1963

Emory Morrison, Utica resident, dies. • Landman Teller, Jr. is commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve exercises at Ole Miss. 

50 years ago: 1973

Air Force Reserve officer David Williams McBee receives his commission as second lieutenant. • Jett School, third-graders Danny Garnett, Kimberly Moore and Stuart Green receive awards for excellent work. 

40 years ago: 1983

The crest on the Mississippi River is bumped up to 49.4 expected tomorrow. • Mike Conway, a senior at Warren Central High School, receives the Mississippi Business Education Association Award of Merit.

30 years ago: 1993

Mr. and Mrs. Brian Blanche announce the birth of a daughter, Margie Hope, on May 17. • The Vicksburg Dance Studio presents “Aladdin.” • Elizabeth McQueen dies. • The annual gridiron battle between Warren Central and Vicksburg High will be moved to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. 

20 years ago: 2003

The Mississippi River reaches 42.3 feet and crest is expected at 42.7 feet the following day. • The grand opening of the Vicksburg Battlefield Museum, located next to Battlefield Inn, included patriotic poems, speeches and the christening of the gunboat-shaped museum with a bottle of water from the Mississippi River. 

10 years ago: 2013

William Mathews re-enacts a speech given by Laz Lindsay, who was mayor of Vicksburg during the Civil War, from the balcony of the Old Court House Museum. • Vicksburg Billies baseball player, Kaleb Sterling, hit a three-run, game-winning home run in the championship game of an 11-year-olds’ tournament. 

