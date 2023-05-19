Registration open for Star Spangled Night Run 5K Published 6:49 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The 6th Annual Star Spangled Night Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 in downtown Vicksburg.

The 5K run and race walk will begin at 8 p.m. and follow a course that starts and ends at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. The event has a night theme, and the registration fee includes a T-shirt, glow item and admission to the after-party at the SCHC.

The registration fee for the 5K is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. The fees go up to $35 and $20 after May 26.

Entry forms and complete event details are available online at southernculture.org. Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the SCHF Business Office or mailed to SCHF, 1302 Adams Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180; or you can register online through RaceRoster.com.

Race packet pick-up will be June 16th at the SCHF Auditorium (corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and before the race on Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.