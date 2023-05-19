Tommy “Rell” Darrell Reed Published 2:08 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Tommy “Rell” Darrell Reed, aged 62, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Mr. Reed was of the Baptist faith and was a skilled carpenter with his woodwork on display around the world. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Reed; two sisters, Regina Reed Snow and Patricia Reed Shelley; and brother, Billy G. Reed. Survivors include his devoted sister, Gloria Erves of Atlanta, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends, including Gloria Reed of Atlanta, GA; and the Lewis, Miles, Walker and Donerson families. A Family and Friends hour is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 at King of Kings Christian Center from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.