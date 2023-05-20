Old Post Files May 20, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Louis A. Piazza and Ruth Wilson are to be married soon. • Mrs. Lee Richardson and daughter are in Paris. • Mrs. Robert Ernest returns from trips in Iowa and Chicago.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Ida King of Claiborne County dies. • Mrs. Mary K. Smith passes away. 

80 years ago: 1943

Mr. George Guider undergoes surgery at the Sanitarium. • Mayor J.C. Hamilton is re-elected president of the Mississippi Municipal Association. • James Day Jr. of Natchez, former Vicksburg resident, is appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy. 

70 years ago: 1953

Jack Gill undergoes surgery at Mercy Hospital and is doing nicely. • Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Wright announced the birth of a daughter, Linda, on May 20. 

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Flanagan announced the birth of a daughter, Cynthia, on May 25. • E.E. Moorhead is named delegate to the Methodist Conference in Pittsburgh, Pa.

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. W.H. “Butch” Thomas Jr. announce the birth of a son, William H. III. • Mrs. Mercedes Gerache dies. • Herbert A. Kassner receives the silver leaf insignia upon his promotion to lieutenant colonel. • Dwayne W. Martin is chosen Boss of the Year by Vicksburg Credit Women International.  

40 years ago: 1983

Marquita S. Beard dies. • Scott Sullender receives the John Phillip Sousa Award for the most outstanding bandsman in the Warren Central Big Blue Band program. • Dianne Evans, the reigning Miss American 1983, will be the featured speaker during special services at Bowmar Avenue Baptist Church during a dedication of a renovated sanctuary. 

30 years ago: 1993

Culkin Athletic Association asks the Vicksburg Warren School District trustees to consider a long-term lease of school-owned property for an athletic complex on Mount Alban Road. • Michael J. Smith, a young Vicksburg man, is one of three sailors who died when the bus in which they were riding plunged off a pier at Earle Naval Weapons Station in New Jersey. 

20 years ago: 2003

Harry and Judy Uzzle’s worm farm at the old Culkin School is featured. • Will Dottley, grandson of Ole Miss legend and Vicksburg resident Kayo Dottley, will play in the Toyota World Junior golf tournament. 

10 years ago: 2013

Bluesman Bobby Rush plays harmonica with Peyton James, a second-grader at Bowmar Elementary School at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. About 20 students from the Vicksburg Warren School District were given harmonica lessons by Rush, who urged the students to learn and play music. 

