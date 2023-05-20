One shot dead at Circle K on Washington Street in Vicksburg

Published 7:01 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

One person is dead and two are in custody following an early Saturday altercation.

At 2:19 a.m., Vicksburg Police Department officers were dispatched to the Circle K convenience store at 4150 Washington St. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found Shirray Harris, 46 of Vicksburg, lying in the parking lot.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey pronounced him dead at the scene.

Two subjects have been taken in for questioning concerning this incident. Early indications are that this began as a physical altercation that escalated to gun violence, VPD said in a statement.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be made available whenever possible.

