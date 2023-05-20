Seven rescued from stuck elevator at Vicksburg High School graduation

Published 12:15 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a call of people trapped in an elevator on Friday at the Vicksburg High School Graduation ceremony at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

While attendees were leaving at the end of the ceremony, VFD received a call indicating that seven people were trapped in a stuck elevator at the convention center at around 7:53 p.m.

Fire department units FM40 and E-6 were on standby at the event. The FM40 crew was the first to make it to the scene but was not familiar with manually opening the elevator. However, Captain JaBaris McDaniel of the E-6 crew arrived shortly after.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

McDaniel was able to open the elevator without any injury to trapped attendees. Units were cleared at 8:08 p.m., 15 minutes after the call was made.

More News

Vicksburg Farmer’s Market sees large turnout for opening day

Old Post Files May 20, 1923-2023

One shot dead at Circle K on Washington Street in Vicksburg

This week in the Siege: Confederate defeat seals Vicksburg fate

Print Article