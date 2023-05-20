Seven rescued from stuck elevator at Vicksburg High School graduation Published 12:15 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a call of people trapped in an elevator on Friday at the Vicksburg High School Graduation ceremony at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

While attendees were leaving at the end of the ceremony, VFD received a call indicating that seven people were trapped in a stuck elevator at the convention center at around 7:53 p.m.

Fire department units FM40 and E-6 were on standby at the event. The FM40 crew was the first to make it to the scene but was not familiar with manually opening the elevator. However, Captain JaBaris McDaniel of the E-6 crew arrived shortly after.

McDaniel was able to open the elevator without any injury to trapped attendees. Units were cleared at 8:08 p.m., 15 minutes after the call was made.