Vicksburg Farmer’s Market sees large turnout for opening day Published 10:04 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Vicksburg Farmer’s Market opened for the summer on Saturday morning.

Vendors included a snow cone truck, a watermelon truck, coffee, cookies, crochet items and more. The farmer’s market opened at 8 a.m. and will close at noon.

Vendors are set up along Washington Street in front of Washington Street Park.