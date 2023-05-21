Camper catches fire while rolling down highway in Issaquena County

Published 10:49 pm Sunday, May 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Warren County Fire Service units from Culkin, Northeast and Fisher Ferry responded with Valley Park Fire Department to a call of a camper trailer fire just inside Issaquena county on U.S. 61 North on Sunday around 7:13 p.m., said Jeff Riggs, spokesman for the fire service.

A family en route home to Arkansas from Louisiana noticed smoke coming from their camper. They pulled over to investigate and found that it was on fire. The family disconnected their pickup truck from the camper and moved to safety.

No injuries were reported, but the camper was a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

MDOT: Portion of South Frontage Road closed Monday for bridge dedication

Program to honor women for leading Christian lives

Music, food and fun await at Eagle Lake’s annual Lakefest

Porter’s Chapel Academy graduates class of 2023

Print Article