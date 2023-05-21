MDOT: Portion of South Frontage Road closed Monday for bridge dedication

Published 6:52 pm Sunday, May 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

South Frontage Road in Vicksburg between Porters Chapel Road and Lum Road will be closed between 1 and 4 p.m. on Monday for a bridge dedication.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the closure Sunday.

Signs are already in place, and covered, at the bridge on South Frontage Road Extension, overlooking the former Vicksburg Outlet Mall, now known as Vicksburg Commons. The bridge will be dedicated in memory of the late Vicksburg businesswoman Margaret Gilmer, who brought the outlets to Vicksburg and championed economic growth in the area.

