Music, food and fun await at Eagle Lake’s annual Lakefest Published 4:00 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

The Eagle Lake community is gearing up for Lakefest.

The annual event, which features live music, arts and craft vendors and children’s activities, is set to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at 310 Eagle Lake Shore Road. The festivities will continue until 5:30 p.m.

“This is always a good all-day family event,” Lakefest organizer Linda Banchetti said.

One of the main attractions at Lakefest is the musical entertainment. Ted Holeman and Danny Scallions will get things rocking when they perform from 10 a.m. until noon. The Chill, a favorite of locals, will follow from 1 to 5 p.m.

And while the music is playing festivalgoers can peruse the more than 40 vendor booths for treasures. Food vendors will also be on hand cooking up some tasty treats.

Dane the Balloon Man will oversee all the children’s activities, Banchetti said.

For more information on Lakefest or for those interested in participating as a vendor, call 601-218-8100 or visit www.eaglelakematters.com.

Banchetti, who has served as the event organizer for more than 10 years, said proceeds from the more than 20 sponsors and the event itself will go to the Eagle Lake Association. The association provides funding for flags and electricity at the corner where the Eagle Lake sign stands, website maintenance and insurance for Lakefest.

Vendors at Lakefest 2023 include:

Paul Barnes – Homemade wood products

Sandra Ainsworth – Handmade wooden bowls, ornaments, tea lights, small games

Vicki Crawford – Tin art, sun catcher spinners, block churches, paintings

Rhonda Day – Jewelry, vintage décor, handcrafted art

Sue Vandenakker – Wind charms and flow art

Brittany Rhodes – Crystal candies, candies, wax melts

Katherine Vanek – Freeze dried candy

Jennifer Prewitt – Freeze dried candy

Johnnie Vaughn – Health and Wellness, teas, aromatherapy, oils, baths, sea moss

Angela Stafford – Earrings, hair bows, faux cake purses, jewelry boxes, children’s jewelry, children’s novelty items

Christy Chambers – Dried flavored pasta, tie-dye T-shirts, vanity license plates

Griffith Outfitters – Outdoor apparel, t-shirts, hats, hoodies

Kyle and Leslie Nichols – Handcrafted cigar box guitars, artisan designed jewelry, decorative copper/glass, wood items and knives

Buddy Wooten – Barbeque brisket

Eagle Lake Baptist Church – Gumbo

Eagle Lake Methodist Church – Cookies

Gloria Ballard and Karen Thomas – Sublimated T-shirts and other small items

Cindy Hosey – Handmade shirts, coasters, tumblers

Bonnie Lane Westbrook – Tupperware

Gaye Stokes – Decorative cedar birdhouses and metal bottle trees

Angel Tait – Ladies boutique clothing, purses and accessories

Tammy Carraway – Keychains, wristlets, novelty purses, sunglasses, caps, hair accessories

Amy Russell – Morse Code necklaces, bracelet helpers, feathered hari clips, earrings, crushed glass, mixed art

Amy Kelly – Handcrafted functional pottery, bird feeders, coffee cups, spoon rests

All Gussied Up – Soap, spa items, jewelry, purses, wallets, painted items

Beantown Bling Designs – Tumblers, jewelry, baseball hats, koozies, decals

Veronica Davis – Pork skins, cracklins, seasonings

Destiny Turner – Loaded teas, iced coffee, fruit cups, kids drinks, club sandwiches, chicken wraps

Norma Piazza – Jambalaya, mac n’ cheese with brisket pork skins, kettle corn, lemonade, frappes, protein shakes, shaved ice, baked goods

Jean Grayson – Birdhouses, bird feeders, cutting/charcuterie boards, jar goods, dips, Wolf sauce

David Hoover – Snowballs, alligator sausage, boudin, hotdogs, red beans and rice, tamales, nachos, Frito pies, soft drinks, water

Tina Perkins – Ladies boutique items, kid toys, men’s accessories

Adriana Warren – Scentsy products, boutique items

Kristin Berryhill – Tumblers, pens, badge reels, door hangers, stamped books

Cameron Beale – Wax melts, bath salts, sugar scrubs, wax warmers