Music, food and fun await at Eagle Lake’s annual Lakefest

Published 4:00 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Festivalgoers enjoy a fun day at Lakefest in 2022. .This year's event will be held Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 310 Eagle Lake Shore Road. (Linda Banchetti/For The Vicksburg Post)

The Eagle Lake community is gearing up for Lakefest.

The annual event, which features live music, arts and craft vendors and children’s activities, is set to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at 310 Eagle Lake Shore Road. The festivities will continue until 5:30 p.m.

“This is always a good all-day family event,” Lakefest organizer Linda Banchetti said.

One of the main attractions at Lakefest is the musical entertainment. Ted Holeman and Danny Scallions will get things rocking when they perform from 10 a.m. until noon. The Chill, a favorite of locals, will follow from 1 to 5 p.m.

And while the music is playing festivalgoers can peruse the more than 40 vendor booths for treasures. Food vendors will also be on hand cooking up some tasty treats.

Dane the Balloon Man will oversee all the children’s activities, Banchetti said.

For more information on Lakefest or for those interested in participating as a vendor, call 601-218-8100 or visit www.eaglelakematters.com.

Banchetti, who has served as the event organizer for more than 10 years, said proceeds from the more than 20 sponsors and the event itself will go to the Eagle Lake Association. The association provides funding for flags and electricity at the corner where the Eagle Lake sign stands, website maintenance and insurance for Lakefest.

Vendors at Lakefest 2023 include:

  • Paul Barnes – Homemade wood products
  • Sandra Ainsworth – Handmade wooden bowls, ornaments, tea lights, small games
  • Vicki Crawford – Tin art, sun catcher spinners, block churches, paintings
  • Rhonda Day – Jewelry, vintage décor, handcrafted art
  • Sue Vandenakker – Wind charms and flow art
  • Brittany Rhodes – Crystal candies, candies, wax melts
  • Katherine Vanek – Freeze dried candy
  • Jennifer Prewitt – Freeze dried candy
  • Johnnie Vaughn – Health and Wellness, teas, aromatherapy, oils, baths, sea moss
  • Angela Stafford – Earrings, hair bows, faux cake purses, jewelry boxes, children’s jewelry, children’s novelty items
  • Christy Chambers – Dried flavored pasta, tie-dye T-shirts, vanity license plates
  • Griffith Outfitters – Outdoor apparel, t-shirts, hats, hoodies
  • Kyle and Leslie Nichols – Handcrafted cigar box guitars, artisan designed jewelry, decorative copper/glass, wood items and knives
  • Buddy Wooten – Barbeque brisket
  • Eagle Lake Baptist Church – Gumbo
  • Eagle Lake Methodist Church – Cookies
  • Gloria Ballard and Karen Thomas – Sublimated T-shirts and other small items
  • Cindy Hosey – Handmade shirts, coasters, tumblers
  • Bonnie Lane Westbrook – Tupperware
  • Gaye Stokes – Decorative cedar birdhouses and metal bottle trees
  • Angel Tait – Ladies boutique clothing, purses and accessories
  • Tammy Carraway – Keychains, wristlets, novelty purses, sunglasses, caps, hair accessories
  • Amy Russell – Morse Code necklaces, bracelet helpers, feathered hari clips, earrings, crushed glass, mixed art
  • Amy Kelly – Handcrafted functional pottery, bird feeders, coffee cups, spoon rests
  • All Gussied Up – Soap, spa items, jewelry, purses, wallets, painted items
  • Beantown Bling Designs – Tumblers, jewelry, baseball hats, koozies, decals
  • Veronica Davis – Pork skins, cracklins, seasonings
  • Destiny Turner – Loaded teas, iced coffee, fruit cups, kids drinks, club sandwiches, chicken wraps
  • Norma Piazza – Jambalaya, mac n’ cheese with brisket pork skins, kettle corn, lemonade, frappes, protein shakes, shaved ice, baked goods
  • Jean Grayson – Birdhouses, bird feeders, cutting/charcuterie boards, jar goods, dips, Wolf sauce
  • David Hoover – Snowballs, alligator sausage, boudin, hotdogs, red beans and rice, tamales, nachos, Frito pies, soft drinks, water
  • Tina Perkins – Ladies boutique items, kid toys, men’s accessories
  • Adriana Warren – Scentsy products, boutique items
  • Kristin Berryhill – Tumblers, pens, badge reels, door hangers, stamped books
  • Cameron Beale – Wax melts, bath salts, sugar scrubs, wax warmers

