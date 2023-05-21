Musings after a restless night

Published 4:00 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

On Thursday night I woke up a little after midnight and could not fall back to sleep. I tossed and turned trying desperately to find a comfortable position. Nothing was working. After a little more than an hour had gone by, I finally got up and went downstairs.

About 30 minutes later, I began to feel drowsy, so I headed back up only to find it was a ruse. I was still unable to get comfortable and fall asleep.

I began counting backwards and finally nodded off.

I got about three hours of sleep before my internal alarm clock went off at 5:45 a.m.

I lay there contemplating if I wanted to get up, ultimately deciding to get my day going. But as I made my way to the bedroom door I realized I was still sleepy after a restless night and crawled back in bed.

Unlike earlier, the bed was comfortable and inviting so I had no problem snuggling back in for a few more minutes under the covers. While there, I wondered what changed. Why now was my bed feeling comfy and cozy when at 2 a.m. I was like the “The Princess and the Pea” — tossing and turning.

It’s peculiar how something can be so irritating and annoying one minute and be a blessing the next.

I liken this to our town.

Sure, we have days when it seems like there is a constant flow of less than glowing news. From shooting and stealing to drug deals and homicide – there are bad people doing bad stuff.

It can be enough to lose sleep over.

But certainly, our attributes outweigh any bumps and lumps.

We have a downtown that is growing by leaps and bounds. New businesses are cropping up all over and there are activities and events galore. Just check out The Vicksburg Post’s online calendar.

Our community is also warm and welcoming — just like my bed when I have a good night’s sleep.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

