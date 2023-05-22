Asam Hotel catches fire, Vicksburg Fire Department reports no injuries Published 10:39 am Monday, May 22, 2023

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Asam Hotel, 4041 Washington St., early Monday morning.

Engine 7, Engine 6, Rescue, P-1, and Battalion 1 were dispatched to the hotel at around 3:12 a.m. Upon arrival, flames were showing on the second floor of the structure next to the front wall.

Using a hose line, Engine 7 extinguished the fire shortly after arrival. Fire units then checked for extensions of fire in the walls and on the second floor and found none,

Damage was reportedly minimal, Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said, and units were cleared from the scene at 4:53 a.m.