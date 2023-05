Key Club Scholarship Presentation Published 10:40 am Monday, May 22, 2023

During a meeting at Hawkins United Methodist Church, Marie Cunningham, President of the Port City Kiwanis Club, presented scholarship checks of $500 each to local students.

The recipients are Warren Central High School seniors: Zoee Cole, Chaney Parham, Marie Cunningham, Veona Sellers and Kaden Kolby Taylor.