Ole Miss slugger Alderman wins Ferriss Trophy Published 1:39 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. — Kemp Alderman’s towering home runs and missile-velocity line drives have made him a fan favorite among Ole Miss baseball fans. Now he’s given them another reason to cheer.

Alderman on Monday was named the 2023 Ferriss Trophy winner as the top college baseball player in Mississippi. The outfielder beat out five other finalists for the award, and is the first Ole Miss player to win it since Austin Bousfield in 2014.

The other finalists were Mississippi State’s Hunter Hines, Jackson State’s Ty Hill, and Southern Miss’ Slade Wilks and Tanner Hall. Hall, a pitcher, won the award in 2022.

Alderman led the Rebels in nearly every offensive category. He batted .376, with a slugging percentage of .709 and on-base percentage of .440. He had 80 hits with 61 RBIs, 19 home runs, and 151 total bases. He also led the team in two-out RBIs (23) and batting average with runners on base (.393).

His 80 hits and 151 total bases were the fourth highest in the SEC during the regular season, his batting average and RBI were the seventh-highest, and his slugging percentage the eighth-highest. Alderman finished the regular season ranked 25th in the country in total bases, 35th in home runs, and 51st in hits.

The junior’s 19 home runs were the third-highest single-season total by a Rebel in program history and his 151 total bases cracked the top-10 for a single season.

Besides being a mainstay in the Rebel outfield, playing both left and right field, Alderman started four games at catcher and made two appearances on the pitcher’s mound. He struck out four batters and allowed one hit over 1 2/3 innings of work.

Although Alderman had an outstanding individual year, Ole Miss did not. After winning the program’s first national championship in 2022, the Rebels finished 25-29 in 2023 and failed to qualify for the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The SEC Tournament starts Tuesday morning in Hoover, Alabama.

Ferriss Trophy winners

2023 – Kemp Alderman, OF, Ole Miss

2022 – Tanner Hall, P, Southern Miss

2021 – Tanner Allen, OF, Mississippi State

2020 – No winner (COVID-19)

2019 – Jake Mangum, OF, Mississippi State

2018 – Nick Sandlin, P, Southern Miss

2017 – Brent Rooker, OF, Mississippi State

2016 – Jake Mangum, OF, Mississippi State

2015 – James McMahon, P, Southern Miss

2014 – Auston Bousfield, OF, Ole Miss

2013 – Hunter Renfroe, OF, Mississippi State

2012 – Chris Stratton, P, Mississippi State

2011 – Tyler Koelling, OF, Southern Miss

2010 – Drew Pomeranz, P, Ole Miss

2009 – Craig Westcott, IF/P, Belhaven

2008 – Scott Bittle, P, Ole Miss

2007 – Ed Easley, C, Mississippi State

2006 – Thomas Berkery, IF, Mississippi State

2005 – Brian Pettway, OF, Ole Miss

2004 – Stephen Head, IF/P, Ole Miss