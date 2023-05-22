PCA’s Palmer, Tallulah’s Tweedle earn MVP awards in MAIS all-star games Published 6:45 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Gage Palmer and Landry Tweedle brought home more than just a few memories from the MAIS baseball All-Star Games on Monday.

Palmer, a Porter’s Chapel Academy junior, was named the MVP of the Gray team in the Class 2A/3A/4A Futures Game, while Tallulah Academy senior Tweedle earned MVP honors for the Navy team in the Class 2A/3A All-Star Game at Mississippi College.

Palmer went 2-for-2 with a double and one run scored, and also pitched one inning of scoreless relief as the Gray played to a 6-6 tie with the Red in the Futures Game.

Palmer took the mound in relief in the bottom of the sixth and put down a Red rally by striking out three of the four batters he faced. He gave up one hit that allowed two inherited runs to score and put the Red ahead 6-0.

In the top of the seventh, Palmer singled and scored a run to spur along a rally for his own team. The Gray scored six runs to salvage the tie.

Palmer’s Porter’s Chapel Academy teammate Zach Ashley played for the Red. He walked once in two at-bats, had one RBI and scored a run.

Tallulah Academy’s Hayes Hopkins also played for the Red. He went 0-for-2 at the plate, but had two strikeouts in one scoreless inning pitched.

The Futures Game was for underclassmen, and the Class 2A/3A All-Star Game for seniors. The latter had nowhere near the drama of the first.

Tweedle reached base three times, on two walks and a single, and scored three runs to lead his Navy team to an 18-5 rout of the Red. The Navy scored in each of the last six innings of the nine-inning game. Tweedle started and batted leadoff for the Navy.

Tallulah Academy’s Wyatt Bedgood went 1-for-2 with a single, walk and a run scored for the Navy. Bedgood and Tweedle also had one stolen base each.

Two Vicksburg-area players were on the Red roster. Tallulah Academy’s Dee Morgan was 1-for-2 with a walk, single and one run scored. Porter’s Chapel Academy outfielder Lawson Selby was 0-for-3.