Vicksburg to honor veterans at Memorial Day program Published 3:55 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Warren County will remember its veterans during the 44th annual Memorial Day program May 29 in Vicksburg.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Willie Glasper, one of the program’s organizers. “Honoring veterans is dear to my heart; remembering the veterans who returned home and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s like the saying, ‘All gave some; some gave all.’

“My brother and father are veterans who served and both came home,” Glasper added. “We need to recognize all veterans because they protected the freedom we have.”

The activities begin at 10 a.m. with a veterans parade starting on Belmont Street and preceding along Washington Street to Jackson Street featuring military vehicles.

Events continue at 11 a.m. with a memorial program at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium on Monroe Street with Col. Christian Patterson, commander of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, as the featured speaker.

The observance ends with a motorcade to the National Cemetery at the Vicksburg National Military Park for a wreath-laying ceremony including a 21-gun salute by members of the 412th Engineer Command.

The program is sponsored by the Vicksburg-Warren Memorial Day Committee, American Legion Tyner-Ford Post 213 and American Legion Allein Post 3.