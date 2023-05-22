Vicksburg Warren School District announces free summer meal program Published 4:39 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Monday that it will again offer free breakfast and lunch this summer for children ages 18 and under in Warren County.

Meals will be delivered or available for pick up each Monday through Friday beginning on June 5 through July 14. Please note: No meals will be available on Independence Day, July 4.

Breakfast deliveries and pick-up will be between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch delivery and pick-up will be between noon and 1:30 p.m. each day. For delivered meals, please meet the bus at the closest bus stop to the address provided on the sign-up form.

PICK-UP LOCATIONS (No dine-in services will be available):

Academy of Innovation – 1650 Rosa A. Temple Drive, Vicksburg, MS

Beechwood Elementary School – (June only) – 999 MS-27, Vicksburg, MS

Dana Road Elementary School – 1245 Dana Road, Vicksburg, MS

Sherman Avenue Elementary School – 2145 Sherman Avenue, Vicksburg, MS

This service is for all Warren County children, ages 18 and under, regardless of whether they are enrolled in a Vicksburg Warren School District school.

Those who would like their child to receive these nutritious meals either by delivery or pick-up must complete this form: https://forms.gle/ vpwpHkG8JGJ7NoNm7.

No meals will be provided without pre-registering on the form. Please submit one form for each child for whom meals are requested. Those interested may also register on the district’s website at www.vwsd.org.

If your student has medical or religious dietary restrictions, or if you have questions, please contact the Child Nutrition Department at 601-631-2826.