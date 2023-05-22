Vicksburg’s Hayes-Davis to helm 35-day Civil War Battlefields Cruise with American Cruise Lines Published 10:15 am Monday, May 22, 2023

American Cruise Lines announced Monday a new cruise that visits nearly every major battlefield of the Civil War.

The all-new Civil War Battlefields Cruise departs May 4, 2024, from New Orleans, and concludes on June 6 in Gettysburg, Pa. Along the way, this 35-day itinerary spans 13 states and all three major theaters of the war. Each day will highlight battlefields and events from Fort Sumter and Shiloh to Vicksburg and Antietam.

The onboard experience will be curated to bring context to each day’s exploration and provide a more extensive understanding of the war as a whole. Dedicated onboard Civil War experts will join guests for the entirety of the experience to discuss the motives, strategies, and personalities that drove each side of the War.

The Civil War Battlefields Cruise will be led by Bertram Hayes-Davis, the great-great-grandson of Jefferson Davis, an American politician who represented Mississippi in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and served as the president of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865. Hayes-Davis is a unique scholar of Civil War history, able to offer his extensive knowledge and rare personal perspective on the events and battles that divided our country, but ultimately helped forge a more perfect Union.

“This cruise is one of the most holistic views of the Civil War ever offered. Guests will experience the people, places, and events of the war, as they visit the battlefields and stand where history was made,” Hayes-Davis said. “This is a unique opportunity to see the entire scope of the battles of the Civil War and put them in context to each other and the entire conflict.”

The cruise takes place on three ships and sails the Mississippi River, the Tennessee River, the Potomac River, the East Coast Intracoastal Waterway and the Chesapeake Bay. Please see the day-by-day itinerary overview below:

The journey includes: a complimentary pre-cruise stay in New Orleans, daily excursions and entertainment, all meals and beverages including beer and wine with lunch and dinner, and a daily cocktail hour. Complimentary WIFI, hotels and transportation between cruise segments, as well as tips, gratuities and port charges, are all included in the cruise fare.

The price per person begins at $24,700, depending on the stateroom selection. A deposit of $5,000 per person is due upon reservation. Reservations for this unparalleled exploration of the United States are open to book now.