VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Volunteering is a fun time for YMCA Teen Leaders Club

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week are members of the YMCA Teens Leaders Club. Their purpose is to serve in a variety of volunteer positions that help further work in the community and the YMCA. Through their service and through the leadership training they receive at the YMCA, they learn valuable skills that can serve them as they progress through high school and beyond. YMCA Teen Leader Club members are Anzley Keen, Gracie Williamson, Summer Mocknick, Peyton Rainer, Dion Adkins Jr. and their advisor Imani Adams.

How did y’all hear about the YMCA Teen Leaders Club?

YMCA Teen Leaders member, Anzley Keen, heard about YMCA Teen Leaders through her counselor, Marian Richardson, at River City Early College.

How long have y’all been part of the YMCA Teen Leaders Club?

Members like Keen have been a part of the YMCA Teen Leaders Club since March 6, 2023.

How do you join the YMCA Teen Leaders Club?

During the summer, the Teen Leaders Club Advisors will post on social media when the 2023 to 2024 Session 2 Teen Leaders Club application becomes available. Each teen is required to submit an application along with a short essay explaining why they wish to be a Teen Leader to the YMCA. Once the application has been reviewed, the Teen Leaders Club Advisors will set up an interview with the teens. After interviews have been conducted, we will select teens to join.

What are some of your favorite memories while volunteering with the YMCA Teen Leaders Club?

Peyton Rainer’s favorite memories are when she gets to not only help the people in the community but also to know community members and fellow teen leaders. An example is when she and other teen leaders spent two days helping to set up for the Jacob’s Ladder’s Special Prom and would tell stories and laugh together. Keen’s favorite memory is when they all get to come together and work together as a team to help the community. Some of Summer Mocknick’s favorite memories include volunteering for Park Day at the Vicksburg National Military Park when the team cleaned and restored the Shirley House and when they all got together again to help set up for the Jacob’s Ladder’s Special Prom.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Gracie Williamson said that volunteering is a great opportunity for people to help with their community. There are so many things you can do whenever you volunteer. You can meet new people and make new friends and it can be a fun time.

What are some of the things y’all do when volunteering for the YMCA Teen Leaders club?

Teen Leaders Club participates in community outreach with different organizations and they also help a lot with the YMCA and other federal agencies. Some examples are cleaning the Shirley House and Memorial Day Events at the Vicksburg National Military Park, setting up for Jacob’s Ladder Special Prom and watching the kids at the YMCA.

What have y’all learned from volunteering with the YMCA Teen Leaders Club?

Dion Adkins Jr. said that what the team has learned from volunteering with the YMCA Teen Leaders Club is about the various federal employment opportunities that are available in Vicksburg. They all have the opportunity to be introduced to these employment avenues due to the partnership and volunteer opportunities with the Vicksburg National Military Park.

