Warren County Land Records May 8 to May 15 Published 8:42 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 8 to May 15.

Warranty Deeds

*Stephanie B. Lowe, Executrix, Dorothy Mae Bell Estate, Stephanie B. Lowe, Jerry K. Bell, Esther M. Williams, Catherine Bell Slaughter, Shirley Bell Miller, Earnest J. Bell, Melvin J. Bell, Calvin W. Bell, Samuel L. Bell to Jerry K. Bell, Part of Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Kimberly Renee Moore Spates and Dwayne Elroy Spates to Billie Sheree Brown and Randy James Brown, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Newbreak Management Company LLC to Maegan Bryers and Austin Leach, Lots 51-G, Sylvan Flats.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to David L. Chaney, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Lamarr M. Joseph to Victoria Fierova, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Fearby Elizabeth Gilcrease and James Rickey Gilcrease to Bethany Nichole Hartfield and Caitlyn Nicole Jeffers, Lot 30, Blakely Subdivision.

*Adam W. Harvey and Meredith D. Harvey to Mississippi Transportation Commission, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Robert O. Henley and Dedra Henley to Mississippi Transportation Commission, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Gertrude A. Young to Kelly M. Larson, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 33, Dogwood Lake Estate Part 1-C.

*Carol J. Thornell to Jerry McMorris and Jane McKinney, Lot 5, South Haven No. 3.

*Juan Jose Mendoza Meza and Marie Velez to Elizabeth Nelson and Howard Nelson, Part of Lot 14, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*Regan Windham Nosser to Judith G. Yost, Lot 31, Belle Meade No. 2.

*Victor Ronnie Smith and Betty K. Smith to Megan Elaine Stuckey and Jeremy Christian Stuckey, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Charles Bailey and Valencia Bailey to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 1, Warrenton Heights.

*Billie S. Brown and Randy James Brown to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Maegan Bryers and Austin Leach to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 51-G, Sylvan Flats.

*Maegan Bryers and Leach Austin to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lots 51-G, Sylvan Flats.

*Douglas M. Buckles Sr. and Karen D. Buckles to RiverHills Bank, Lot 7 and Part of 7 to 8, Lakewood.

*Bulldog Investments LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Judith G. Yost to Churchill Mortgage Corporation, Lot 31, Belle Meade No. 2.

*Patrick Christian Collins to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Victoria Fierova to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Tanis M. Hale to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Derek Nugent and Rachel Harrell to USA-Rural Housing Service, Lot 80, Warrenton Heights.

*Bethany Nichole Hartfield and Caitlyn Nicole Jeffers to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 30, Blakely Subdivision.

*Nellie B. Porter to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 4, Cottonwood Subdivision Part One.

*Tommie Lee (L) Hubbard to Trustmark National Bank, Block 9, Lot 12, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

*Kelly M. Larson to Townebank Mortgage, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 33, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-C.

*Alice E. Phelps to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Elizabeth Nelson and Howard Nelson to Open Mortgage LLC, Lots 14, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*Travelers Rest Baptist Church to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Megan Elaine Stuckey and Jeremy Christian Stuckey to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.



Marriage Licenses

*James Washington, 52, Mississippi, to Catherine Jones, 49, Mississippi.

*Bruce Thedrell Massey, 73, Cary, Miss., to Melissa Braswell Brown, 54, Eupora, Miss.

*Wayne Persurance Wells, 41, Mississippi, to LaShandra Michelle Lott, 40, Mississippi.

*Craig Tyrone Counts, 54, Vicksburg, to Shannon Lorraine White, 54, Vicksburg.

*Khary Diallo Ratliff, 38, Mississippi, to Jacqueline Kristine Powell, 37, Germany.

*Brent David Dalton, 24, Missouri, to Jillian Brand Dees, 23, Mississippi.