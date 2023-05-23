Charles Ray “Chief” McPhail Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Charles Ray “Chief” McPhail passed away on May 22, 2023, at his home. He was 87.

Chief was born in Mayersville, MS on September 23, 1935, the son of Hoy L. McPhail and Belvia Dykes McPhail. He retired from the United States Air Force and the Mississippi Army National Guard. He also retired from the City of Rolling Fork as Chief of Police after 20 years of service and as Rolling Fork Alderman and Glenwood Funeral Home. He served on the Rolling Fork Volunteer Fire Department, as Pass Master of of Deer Creek Masonic Lodge and past President of the MS Association of Chiefs of Police. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite, Shriner’s, Chief’s Hut Hunting Club, American Legion and Rolling Fork First Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hoy L. McPhail, Jr., Robert McPhail, Herbert McPhail, Hubert McPhail and Herman McPhail; sisters, Letha Sims, Nettie Wixon, Grace Shive, Lucille Bodie, Addie Mae Holloway and Janelle Holloway; step-son, Philip Oxner, III; granddaughter, Keeley Oxner and grandson, Drew McClendon.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary Margaret Seale McPhail; children Renea Robertson (Eddie) of Sumrall, MS, Eric McPhail (Angie) of Muldrow, OK, Chuck McPhail of New Orleans, LA and Beth McClendon (Jeff) of Rolling, MS; grandchildren Trey Robertson (Robbie) of Perkinston, MS, Adam Robertson (Kayla) of Sumrall, MS, Amber England of Muldrow, OK, Kayla Williams (Michael) of Van Buren, AR, Robert McPhail (Angela) of Charleston, AR, Hannah McPhail of Vidalia, LA and R. J. McClendon (Lara) of Senath, MO and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Rolling Fork with Rev. Mildred Caulder officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery of Rolling Fork.

Pallbearers will be Charles “Willie Jack” Willingham, III, Adam Robertson, Trey Robertson, R. J. McClendon, Bert McPhail, Robert McPhail and Kenny Willingham. Honorary pallbearers will be Chief’s Hunting Club camp members and Dewey ‘Peanut” McClendon.

Memorials may be made to Deer Creek Masonic Lodge Disaster Fund, c/o Bank of Anguilla, 130 Holland St., Anguilla, MS 38721.