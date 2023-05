Louretta W. Johnson Published 10:15 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Mrs. Louretta W. Johnson of Edwards, Mississippi, passed away on May 21, 2023, at the age of 82. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11 am at United MB Church in Edwards, Mississippi. Public visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, Mississippi.