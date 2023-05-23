Man last seen at Ameristar Casino reported missing by Vicksburg Police Department Published 10:01 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department reported Tuesday morning that a man last seen at Ameristar Casino was officially declared missing.

Marco Johnson is described as a light-skinned Black male weighing approximately 170 pounds and 5 feet, 11 inches in height. He was last seen leaving Ameristar on May 15, VPD reported.

Those with information about Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call Lt. Curtis Judge at 601-831-8026.