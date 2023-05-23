MEET THE CANDIDATES: Warren County Tax Collector Published 9:29 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Editor’s Note: This is the sixth in a series of stories in which candidates for local offices will answer questions about a variety of issues. The Vicksburg Post sent each candidate a questionnaire with 10 topics, and they were asked to provide their responses. Today, two candidates for Warren County Tax Collector — Pamela Durman and Amanda Haggard Battle — give their answers to the following questions.

Name: Amanda Haggard Battle

Current occupation: Bookkeeper and Administrative Assistant to the Tax Collector

Name: Pamela Denise Warfield Durman

Current occupation: Operator and Owner of Lasting Mpressions LLC/Wedding and Party Rentals/Event Planner

How would you grade your success at this point in this office?

Do you plan to keep things going in the same direction, or change course?

BATTLE: The success of the office is not entirely dependent on one person so I would give us all a “fair” grade. The office staff and I have continued to conduct the business of collecting revenue for Warren County while the current tax collector has been out on medical leave. There is always room for improvement, however, so some changes may be necessary to ensure that the office continues to operate in the most effective and efficient manner possible to serve the residents of Warren County.

DURMAN: My assessment of the current occupant of the tax office is that it has been well managed, and if elected I will keep it in the same direction as it progresses in innovations.

How would you address transparency and accountability in this office?

BATTLE: On the issue of transparency, I find that open communication works best. The tax office is always available to answer any questions and provide information within the guidelines of the laws set forth by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Accountability will be addressed by improving a system of checks and balances for all staff … beginning with myself.

DURMAN: I would want the citizens of Warren County to have confidence in our sworn duties that every transaction is handled with honesty by the guidelines in the State of Mississippi Laws.

What are the most pressing issues in this office and how would you address them?

BATTLE: After listening to taxpayers’ concerns I would have to say that the most pressing issue is the satisfaction of taxpayers when they leave our office. One way I will address taxpayer satisfaction is by giving the staff (as well as myself) every resource possible to grow and improve professionally

DURMAN: Once elected, I plan to inform the citizens with clarity about the role of the Tax Collector’s Office and its purpose in serving them.

How would your role in this office improve Vicksburg and Warren County?

BATTLE: By working collaboratively with the city, county, and state offices, l will strive to ensure that the business of Warren County is handled in a manner that is consistent with all state laws and regulations. Furthermore, I will use my knowledge and experience to find ways to improve efficiency and effectiveness within the office so that the residents of Warren County can expect shorter wait times, increased satisfaction, and service with a smile.

DURMAN: I need the citizens and the next generation to be knowledgeable and have a clear understanding of the importance of the Tax Collector’s Office as we support our own community and state.

What are your reasons for seeking this office and why should voters elect you?

BATTLE: My reasons for seeking this office are to ensure a smooth transition without any lapses in service to taxpayers (especially during peak months). Voters should elect me because I have worked in the tax collector’s office for a total of 24 years. I have served as a tax clerk, office supervisor, Administrative Assistant to the Tax Collector, and bookkeeper. I have overseen the operation of the annual tax sale for the past several years and I am a certified collector of revenue. With our combined knowledge of all office systems, the staff and I will be ready to serve on Day One.

DURMAN: I am seeking the position of Warren County Tax Collector to further serve my community in a much larger capacity because as a taxpayer, I truly care about the citizens and Warren County.

Please share any family/personal information you’d like to include.

BATTLE: I am a graduate of Warren Central High School. I received my Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and my Master of Science degree in Business and Leadership from Belhaven University. Above all else, my faith and family keep me grounded.

DURMAN: I have been married for 40 years to Vincent James Durman Sr., and we have two wonderful adult children. We worship at Mt. Alban Missionary Baptist Church. I am the fourth child of the late Jesse Sr. and Gladys Warfield. I grew up in the Kings Community attending Kings Elementary and graduated from Warren Central High School. I am a 1981 graduate of Utica Jr. College and a 1984 graduate of Alcorn State University. I have a passion for mentoring our youth and serving our elders. I love to sing, fish, sew and garden, and I love my Dobermans.