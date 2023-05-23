St. Aloysius graduates its Class of 2023
Published 11:25 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023
St. Aloysius High School's Class of 2023 throws their caps in the air at the end of their graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A group of St. Aloysius seniors takes a selfie outside the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium on Tuesday, before the school's 2023 graduation ceremony. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius' 2023 valedictorian Rachel Dahl poses for a photo in a tree outside the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium on Tuesday, just before the school's graduation ceremony. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Miller Theobald, left, takes a picture of Madelyn Roesch and Macy McDonald before St. Aloysius High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius seniors Miller Theobald, Ally Doiron, Ali Blackburn and Madelyn Roesch pose for a photo prior to the school's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Kate Simrall Hood poses for a photo with her mother Holley Hood prior to St. Aloysius High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A group of St. Aloysius seniors stands together for a photo outside the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium on Tuesday, before the school's 2023 graduation ceremony. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Diplomas and class awards sit on a table in the Ardis T. Williams Sr. auditorium on Tuesday, before the start of St. Aloysius High School's 2023 graduation ceremony. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jax Oglesby puts on his gown before St. Aloysius High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jack McBride, left, adjusts the graduation cords on Noah Taylor's gown prior to St. Aloysius High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Miracle Flowers, left, holds a cellphone so fellow St. Aloysius High School senior Gabby Andrews can fix her hair prior to the school's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius seniors get ready for their graduation ceremony Tuesday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Skylar Connelly, right, adjusts Jake Brister's National Honor Society sash prior to the start of St. Aloysius High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius senior Matthew Pitre enters the school's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius senior Noah Taylor enters the school's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Salutatorian Ali Blackburn gives her speech at St. Aloysius High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Valedictorian Rachel Dahl gives her speech at St. Aloysius High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius High School's Class of 2023 applauds during their graduation ceremony Tuesday at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius High School's Class of 2023 listens to a speaker during their graduation ceremony Tuesday at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius seniors, from left, Will Keen, Ally Doiron and Ali Blackburn hold their class awards during the school's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius senior Will Keen laughs after principal Buddy Strickland, left, flipped his tassel during Tuesday's graduation ceremony. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Joseph R. Kopacz, the Bishop of the Diocese of Jackson, speaks at St. Aloysius High School's 2023 graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Rev. P.J. Curley exits at the end of St. Aloysius High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Lydia Nettles, a member of St. Aloysius High School's Class of 2023, poses for a photo with family members after Tuesday's graduation ceremony at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius High School's Class of 2023 files out of Ardis T. Williams Auditorium at the end of their graduation ceremony on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius High School sent its Class of 2023 out into the world Tuesday night with its graduation ceremony at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium.
A total of 42 seniors walked across the stage, received their diplomas and tossed their caps in the air after hearing speeches from principal Buddy Strickland and Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz of the Diocese of Jackson.
Nearly half of the seniors were recognized for having a cumulative four-year grade point average of 4.0 or better, and 25 are members of the National Honor Society. There are 25 colleges and universities that have accepted this year’s graduates.
Valedictorian Rachel Dahl and salutatorian Ali Blackburn also addressed the audience. Both referenced the challenges of being students during the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in their high school careers as well as the usual ones.
Dahl scored a 33 on the ACT and plans to attend Louisiana Tech in the fall.
“High school is hard, but surviving is the point,” Dahl said in her speech. “Not only did we survive, but we lifted each other up. I am so proud to be a part of the Class of 2023.”
Blackburn will go to Ole Miss with plans to study medicine. In her speech, she compared high school to a rollercoaster with its ups and downs and encouraged her classmates to keep climbing.
“It is fair to say that high school is no one’s peak,” Blackburn said. “It is only the beginning our our journey to the top.”
