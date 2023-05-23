St. Aloysius graduates its Class of 2023 Published 11:25 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

St. Aloysius High School sent its Class of 2023 out into the world Tuesday night with its graduation ceremony at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium.

A total of 42 seniors walked across the stage, received their diplomas and tossed their caps in the air after hearing speeches from principal Buddy Strickland and Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz of the Diocese of Jackson.

Nearly half of the seniors were recognized for having a cumulative four-year grade point average of 4.0 or better, and 25 are members of the National Honor Society. There are 25 colleges and universities that have accepted this year’s graduates.

Valedictorian Rachel Dahl and salutatorian Ali Blackburn also addressed the audience. Both referenced the challenges of being students during the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in their high school careers as well as the usual ones.

Dahl scored a 33 on the ACT and plans to attend Louisiana Tech in the fall.

“High school is hard, but surviving is the point,” Dahl said in her speech. “Not only did we survive, but we lifted each other up. I am so proud to be a part of the Class of 2023.”

Blackburn will go to Ole Miss with plans to study medicine. In her speech, she compared high school to a rollercoaster with its ups and downs and encouraged her classmates to keep climbing.

“It is fair to say that high school is no one’s peak,” Blackburn said. “It is only the beginning our our journey to the top.”