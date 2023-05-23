SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH: Vicksburg Warren School District Trustees holding special meetings Tuesday, Wednesday

Published 10:37 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

The VWSD Board of Trustees will hold special called board meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Central Office, 1500 Mission 66.

The purpose of these meetings is to continue discussions about the search for a new superintendent. The board recently received a list of candidates from the Mississippi School Board Association, which it had hired to do when former Superintendent Chad Shealy announced his resignation.

The meetings will take place mostly in executive sessions due to the discussion of personnel matters.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

House catches fire in Logue Circle, Warren County Fire Service responding

Warren County students recognized as Delta Honor Graduates

Margaret Gilmer’s legacy lives on at bridge dedication ceremony in Vicksburg

Hinds Community College’s HBCU-Utica Campus Radio, Broadcasting Department takes lead at MAB Awards

Print Article