SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH: Vicksburg Warren School District Trustees holding special meetings Tuesday, Wednesday Published 10:37 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The VWSD Board of Trustees will hold special called board meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Central Office, 1500 Mission 66.

The purpose of these meetings is to continue discussions about the search for a new superintendent. The board recently received a list of candidates from the Mississippi School Board Association, which it had hired to do when former Superintendent Chad Shealy announced his resignation.

The meetings will take place mostly in executive sessions due to the discussion of personnel matters.