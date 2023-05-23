Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce announces Christine Rials as Chamber & Corporate Programs Director Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the hire of Christine Rials as the organization’s Chamber and Corporate Programs Director.

Rials most recently worked as Director of Graduate Admissions for the Millsaps College Else School of Management and has had a successful career working at several universities including George Washington University and the American University in Washington, D.C. and at Hawai’i Pacific University in Honolulu, Hawaii, among others.

Pablo Diaz, Executive Director of the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce and President and CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership said, “We are excited to have Chris join the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce team. She brings an impressive wealth of experience to the job and an enviable set of technical skills that I am sure will be of great benefit to our members and our community.”

Email newsletter signup

“I am thrilled to be chosen to work for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce as the Chamber and Corporate Programs Director,” Rials said. “I look forward to working with the team, the board and its members. I am ready to serve and support our community.”

Rials holds an undergraduate degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management from Clemson University and a Master of Arts in Higher Education and Student Personnel from the University of Mississippi.