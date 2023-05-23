Warren County students recognized as Delta Honor Graduates Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Delta Council will hold the 20th Annual Salute to Delta Honor Graduates event on June 2 during its 88th Annual Meeting at Delta State University.

The event is slated for 9 a.m. on the lawn of the Bologna Performing Arts Center. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann will be the keynote speaker for the event.

Raised in Warren County, Hosemann has substantial experience in the private sector as a businessman and tax lawyer. He is a former partner of Phelps Dunbar, LLP. He received his undergraduate degree in Business from the University of Notre Dame, a law degree from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University. Prior to attending law school, Hosemann served his country in the United States Army Reserve.

Hosemann is serving as the 33rd Lieutenant Governor and previously served as Secretary of State for Mississippi. He and Lynn, his wife of 50 years, are members of St. Richard Catholic Church. They are extremely proud of their three children and grandchildren.

The Honor Graduate Event is designed to bestow special honor upon two exemplary students from each of the high schools throughout the Mississippi Delta Region, including public, parochial and private schools. Students are selected by school administrators based on leadership, extra-curricular, scholastic and community service.

In addition, a $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to the top Delta Honor Graduate as selected by higher education officials in the Delta, to help defray tuition and expenses as the student’s college of choice sees fit. The top Delta Honor Graduate will be recognized from the stage of the Annual Meeting during the Business Session, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Sponsors for the 88th Annual Meeting include BankPlus; Catfish Farmers of Mississippi; Cotton Inc.; Delta State University; Mississippi Corn Promotion Board; Mississippi Rice Promotion Board; Mississippi Soybean Promotion Board; Simplot; Southern Ag Credit and Mississippi Land Bank.

Delta Honor Graduates from Warren County are: