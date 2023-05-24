Barbara Jean Patterson-Harris Published 10:53 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Funeral services for Barbara Jean Patterson-Harris are to be held on Saturday, May 27 in the Shady Grove M. B. Church at 1 p.m. with Rev Larry Harris officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home Visitation is to be held on Friday, May 16 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Barbara Jean Harris passed away on Wednesday, May 17 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 40. She worked as a supervisor in the Bowmar Elementary School Kitchen and was a member of the Shady Grove M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Barbara Jean Miller-Patterson, Sr.

She is survived by her son, Chance Harris; her two daughters, J’Miyra Johnson and Patricia Lee Harris; her brothers, Goerge Patterson, Jr. of Vicksburg and Issac Lee Patterson, III of Jackson, Miss.; her sister, Chantey Patteson of Vicksburg and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.