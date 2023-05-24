Game Plan Published 5:16 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Charles Scott Golf Tournament

The Charles Scott Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 2 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina. It is a four-person scramble and hosted by the American Legion Tyner Ford Post 213.

Late registration begins at 8 a.m. on June 2 at Clear Creek, and the tournament has a shotgun start at noon. The entry fee is $85 per person or $340 per team.

Star Spangled Night Run

The 6th Annual Star Spangled Night Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 in downtown Vicksburg.

The 5K run and race walk will begin at 8 p.m. and follow a course that starts and ends at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. The event has a night theme, and the registration fee includes a T-shirt, glow item and admission to the after-party at the SCHC.

The registration fee for the 5K is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. The fees go up to $35 and $20 after May 26.

Entry forms and complete event details are available online at southernculture.org. Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the SCHF Business Office or mailed to SCHF, 1302 Adams Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180; or you can register online through RaceRoster.com.

Race packet pick-up will be June 16th at the SCHF Auditorium (corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and before the race on Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Father’s Day Weekend Scramble is set for June 17 and 18 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble in the first round, and four-ball in the second. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 17, and tee times for Sunday’s second round.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Chess Camp

The 223 Moves Chess Club will host its inaugural summer chess camp in June. A weeklong session for children ages 7-12 will be held June 5-9, and another for ages 13-17 from June 19-23. Both camps will be at Se-’Ren event venue at 2000 Drummond St.

The camp costs $60 per person for the week. For more information, call Geno Williams at 769-203-9739, or Buff Harris at 318-434-0009.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The 17 Baseball State tournament is scheduled for June 3 and 4. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.