LOOKING BACK: The Vicksburg families tied to 916 Grove St. Published 8:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Nancy Bell | Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation

This Queen Anne residence at 916 Grove St. was under construction on Feb. 12, 1891, and completed on Halloween of that year for Henry M. and Sara Ehrman.

Henry was a butcher by trade and he and his family owned a large meat market. By 1902, Sarah Abraham, the widow of Hyman, and her children, Ella, Albert (a clerk with Valley Dry Goods), Maurice and Jack (a cotton buyer with Newberger and Levy), lived in the house. On Sept. 18, 1902, Ella was married to Mose Lowenthal at 3 p.m. in the house.

Email newsletter signup

The Abraham family was still residing there in 1904, but by August 1905, an advertisement in the Vicksburg Herald announced the availability of a furnished room for a “gentleman” and that the room had “every convenience.”

Henry Feld advertised in December of that year that he was selling all his household goods and furniture from the house, so he may have moved into the house after the Abrahams. The 1911 city directory lists Gustave and Ida Feith, who owned Feith’s Confectionery, as living in the house.

A Mr. Sackett may have rented a room in the house as an advertisement in The Vicksburg Evening Post in January 1912 read that “Mr. Sackett wanted a lady or gentleman demonstrator. Guaranteed salary $1.75 per day; and traveling manager, either sex, $18 per week” and to apply at 916 Grove St.

In 1913 E.W. and Clara Brown lived in the house, he was a roadmaster with the Y and MV Railroad.

By 1924 the house was home to Harry and Blanche Werthington and in 1935, Lynn Callaway Jr., a bookkeeper for Frank Fisher Funeral Home, Elgie Callaway and Mary Callaway lived in the house.

Ethel Fisher lived here in 1959 and then in about 1983, Vicki Roach Barnes bought the house and lives there today.