M-Braves walk it off against Pensacola Published 9:25 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

PEARL — The Mississippi Braves’ bats were quiet all night on Wednesday, then roared to life when it really counted.

Drew Lugbauer hit a game-tying home run leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, and Tyler Tolve singled in the winning run in the 10th to give the M-Braves a 2-1 walk-off win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves outhit Pensacola, but were 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position until Tolve’s game-winning hit. They left 12 runners on base and had one thrown out at third.

Luke Waddell was placed at second base under the tiebreaker rules and went to third on a ground out. Tolve then delivered a single to left field to bring him in.

Tolve finished 2-for-5 and was the only player on either team with more than one hit.

Pensacola was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Its run came in the third inning, when Cody Morissette led off with a single and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Nasim Nunez.

M-Braves pitchers Jose Montilla, Hayden Deal, Jake McSteen and Kyle Wilcox combined to allow only that one run. They gave up four hits and no walks, and struck out eight.

The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos split the first two games of the six-game series that continues through Sunday at Trustmark Park. Games are at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 6:05 on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, the M-Braves’ “Thirty Thursday” promotion features 16-ounce beers and fountain drinks for $2 each. The first 1,000 fans will receive M-Braves flip flops on Friday, and fireworks shows will follow both weekend games.