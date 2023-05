Milton Carlisle Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Funeral services for Milton Carlisle, 70, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. The burial will follow at Glen Allan Cemetery, Glen Allan. Pastor Obadiah Hall will be officiating the services. Mr. Carlisle died on May 19, 2023, in Greenville, MS.