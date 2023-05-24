Old Post Files May 24, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Leslie Vaughan dies in Bovina. • John A. Klein is buried here with the Rev. J.C. Johns officiating. • P.C. Canizaro announces as a candidate for the Legislature. • T.W. Halford is a candidate for justice of the peace.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Kennon and his family depart for California. • Hattie Bazinsky dies.

80 years ago: 1943

Lt. Col. Raymond Birchett is ordered to a special school at the University of Virginia. • Mrs. Lee Chalfant and her children are visiting in Fort Wayne, Ind. • J.M. Fried Jr. is commissioned as a second lieutenant at Fort Benning, Ga.

70 years ago: 1953

The Rev. Seth Grandberry is speaker for baccalaureate services at Carr Central High School. • Thirteen seniors receive high school diplomas at Jett. • Services are held for James Williams.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Mary Crandell, former Port Gibson resident, dies in Little Rock, Ark. • W.F. Dearman announces his candidacy for re-election as highway commissioner, central district. • Mr. and Mrs. John Pittman Jr. announce the birth of a son, Benjamin, on May 24.

50 years ago: 1973

Patty Kay Elliott is named 1973 Secretary of the Year for the Mississippi Division, National Secretaries Association. • The Rev. B.F. Stokes is appointed associate minister at Crawford Street United Methodist Church. • Leslie Lampton, chairman of the Governor’s Energy Advisory Committee, is guest speaker at the Lions Club.

40 years ago: 1983

The Lions win over the previously unbeaten VFW squad, 11-8, in the Dixie Boys championship. • Sherry Jones and Clarence E. Lum are involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Clay Street. • Hank Ditto celebrates his second birthday.

30 years ago: 1993

Services are held for Barbara W. “Bobby” Johnson, Tallulah resident. • Vonnae Rachelle Simmons celebrates a second birthday. • Memorial Day services are held throughout town.

20 years ago: 2003

Repair work will keep rail traffic rolling through Vicksburg. • River Region puts the former ParkView Regional Medical Center up for sale. • Dr. Felix Marcel Brown, former Vicksburg resident, dies in Massachusetts.

10 years ago: 2013

A Vicksburg man is credited with saving his brother’s life after a fire broke out at the home they shared at 810 Howard St. early this morning. • River Region Medical Center will build in front of its facility on U.S. 61 North a 64,000-square-foot building to house services currently at The Street Clinic on McAuley Drive.