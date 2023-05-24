Thursday is final day to apply for FEMA tornado aid for March 24 tornado Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Thursday is the final day for people affected by the March 24-25 tornado outbreak to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The designated counties affected by the storms include Carroll, Humphreys, Panola, Monroe, Montgomery and Sharkey counties.

Homeowners and renters in the six designated counties can apply by calling 800-621-3362 or online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Disaster Recovery Assistance Centers will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. The disaster recovery assistance center for Sharkey County is at Heritage Manor, 431 West Race St., Rolling Fork.

Samaritan’s Purse is donating more than 30 homes to families in the impacted counties. Through the state’s direct housing request, FEMA will begin installing temporary housing units at the beginning of June. Currently, 363 applicants are eligible for FEMA Direct Housing.

According to MEMA, federal and state agencies continue responding to the deadly tornadoes that hit the state on March 24-25, killing 22 Mississippians including 14 in Rolling Fork.

As of Wednesday, survivors have received more than $10 million in FEMA grants and over $16 million in Small Business Administration assistance has been approved. The American Red Cross and the state continue to shelter more than 400 Mississippians impacted by the tornadoes.