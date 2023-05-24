Vicksburg Police issue warrants in Jacques’ shooting

Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By John Surratt

Four security guards were shot in the parking lot outside Jacques' nightclub, 3210 Levee St., just before midnight on May 5. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

Warrants have been issued by the Vicksburg Police Department in a May 5 shooting incident at Jacques’ nightclub in which four security guards were wounded.

“We have investigated the case and have come up with some names and more to follow,” Police Chief  Penny Jones said.

VPD would not confirm how many warrants have been issued.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

According to police reports, the shooting occurred during a disturbance in the business’ parking lot just before midnight.

One of the security guards was treated at the scene by Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics and released, while another was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police said two others were taken to UMMC by private vehicle.

In a May 6 article on the shooting, Jones commended the security guards, saying “They acted accordingly; they did their job,” adding no one else was injured.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Thursday is final day to apply for FEMA tornado aid for March 24 tornado

Vicksburg actors take the stage to raise awareness for women’s issues

One arrested after locating runaway juvenile in Warren County

Melody Golding honored by Herman T. Pott National Inland Waterways Library

Print Article