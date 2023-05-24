Vicksburg Police issue warrants in Jacques’ shooting Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Warrants have been issued by the Vicksburg Police Department in a May 5 shooting incident at Jacques’ nightclub in which four security guards were wounded.

“We have investigated the case and have come up with some names and more to follow,” Police Chief Penny Jones said.

VPD would not confirm how many warrants have been issued.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred during a disturbance in the business’ parking lot just before midnight.

One of the security guards was treated at the scene by Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics and released, while another was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police said two others were taken to UMMC by private vehicle.

In a May 6 article on the shooting, Jones commended the security guards, saying “They acted accordingly; they did their job,” adding no one else was injured.