Who's Hot
May 24, 2023

LSU Shreveport infielder Vantrel Reed, a former Warren Central star, was selected to the All-Red River Athletic Conference baseball first team.

Reed helped LSU Shreveport to a 47-10 record that included the regular-season conference championship and a trip to the NAIA national tournament. The sophomore batted .371, and led the team with six home runs and 46 RBIs.