City of Vicksburg to receive $960,000 EPA grant for cleanup of former U.S. Rubber site Published 12:41 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the city of Vicksburg is among 262 communities receiving grants totaling more than $215 million in competitive EPA Brownfields funding through the Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) grant programs.

Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) made the announcement as part of the more than $315 million from the Biden Administration’s investing in America Agenda to expedite the assessment and clean up of brownfield sites across the country while advancing environmental justice.

The $960,000 grant requires no match from the city of Vicksburg and will allow for the removal of approximately 30,000 tons of rubber waste, disposal of above-ground storage tanks and residues, as well as other waste materials, drums and totes currently present at the site.

“On behalf of myself and the Board of Aldermen, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the U.S. EPA for recognizing the city’s redevelopment efforts with the award of this important Brownfield Grant,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “Our number one priority in the city of Vicksburg is the safety and overall well-being of our residents and we are committed to making Vicksburg a clean and healthy place to live and visit. This grant helps us accomplish those goals by eliminating a brownfield that for way too long represented a health risk for our community. In addition, this clean-up project will also open new opportunities for job creation for our residents. This is the true definition of a win-win for Vicksburg.”

“This grant comes at a perfect time for the city of Vicksburg and Warren County as we continue to advance our plans for the development of the new port on U.S. 61 South,” said Pablo Diaz, President and CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership. “The property that will benefit from this grant is an important asset that we had not been able to utilize due to the hazardous materials that were present which will now be cleaned up with the support of the grant. Once the property is clean, there is a lot of potential for it as it will be adjacent to the eastern boundary of the new port property and will have quick access to four-lane highways, rail and the Mississippi River. We applaud the efforts of the city in supporting this application as it will be of great benefit to our area’s economic development efforts.”