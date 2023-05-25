Egg Bowl will be on Thanksgiving night again in 2023 Published 4:30 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

OXFORD — The annual Egg Bowl football game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will remain in ESPN’s primetime window on Thanksgiving night for the 2023 season, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

This season’s Battle for the Golden Egg will be played on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Starkville, and be televised on ESPN.

The game has been played on Thanksgiving night 31 times previously, including five times since 2017.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi State won 24-22 last season in Oxford, after Ole Miss had won the previous two meetings. It marked the third time in the last four Thanksgiving Egg Bowls that the Bulldogs have won.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met 119 times, the second-most played rivalry game in the SEC. Ole Miss holds a 64-47-6 advantage in the series.

2023 Mississippi State schedule

All times TBA unless noted

Sept. 2 – Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 9 – Arizona

Sept. 16 – *LSU

Sept. 23 – *at South Carolina

Sept. 30 – *Alabama

Oct. 7 – Western Michigan

Oct. 14 – Open date

Oct. 21 – *at Arkansas

Oct. 28 – *at Auburn

Nov. 4 – *Kentucky

Nov. 11 – *at Texas A&M

Nov. 18 – Southern Miss

Nov. 23 – *Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

*Southeastern Conference games

2023 Ole Miss schedule

All times TBA unless noted

Sept. 2 – Mercer

Sept. 9 – at Tulane

Sept. 16 – Georgia Tech

Sept. 23 – *at Alabama

Sept. 30 – *LSU

Oct. 7 – *Arkansas

Oct. 14 – Open date

Oct. 21 – *at Auburn

Oct. 28 – *Vanderbilt

Nov. 4 – *Texas A&M

Nov. 11 – *at Georgia

Nov. 18 – Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 23 – *at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

*Southeastern Conference games