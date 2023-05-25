Egg Bowl will be on Thanksgiving night again in 2023
Published 4:30 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023
OXFORD — The annual Egg Bowl football game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will remain in ESPN’s primetime window on Thanksgiving night for the 2023 season, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.
This season’s Battle for the Golden Egg will be played on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Starkville, and be televised on ESPN.
The game has been played on Thanksgiving night 31 times previously, including five times since 2017.
Email newsletter signup
Mississippi State won 24-22 last season in Oxford, after Ole Miss had won the previous two meetings. It marked the third time in the last four Thanksgiving Egg Bowls that the Bulldogs have won.
Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met 119 times, the second-most played rivalry game in the SEC. Ole Miss holds a 64-47-6 advantage in the series.
2023 Mississippi State schedule
All times TBA unless noted
Sept. 2 – Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 9 – Arizona
Sept. 16 – *LSU
Sept. 23 – *at South Carolina
Sept. 30 – *Alabama
Oct. 7 – Western Michigan
Oct. 14 – Open date
Oct. 21 – *at Arkansas
Oct. 28 – *at Auburn
Nov. 4 – *Kentucky
Nov. 11 – *at Texas A&M
Nov. 18 – Southern Miss
Nov. 23 – *Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
*Southeastern Conference games
2023 Ole Miss schedule
All times TBA unless noted
Sept. 2 – Mercer
Sept. 9 – at Tulane
Sept. 16 – Georgia Tech
Sept. 23 – *at Alabama
Sept. 30 – *LSU
Oct. 7 – *Arkansas
Oct. 14 – Open date
Oct. 21 – *at Auburn
Oct. 28 – *Vanderbilt
Nov. 4 – *Texas A&M
Nov. 11 – *at Georgia
Nov. 18 – Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 23 – *at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
*Southeastern Conference games