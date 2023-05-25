Marian Meek Ingram Published 9:36 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Marian Meek Ingram died peacefully at her home Tuesday, May 24, 2023, surrounded by her family and caregivers. Marian was born in Monroe, Louisiana on January 6, 1931, and lived all her life in Vicksburg. She attended Speed Street School, Bowmar Elementary, Carr Central High School, and the University of Southern Mississippi. Only a few months into her first term at USM, her parents rented her vacated bedroom in their home on Chambers Street to Leo F. Ingram, a new young hire at Waterways Experiment Station (WES). Marian and Leo married in June 1949. While Leo was building his career at WES, Marian raised their two sons, and, as an avid and talented cook, often hosted dinner parties for distinguished scientists or military brass visiting Vicksburg. She participated in many service projects while a member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary. In the 1970s Marian was a draftsperson for the Reports and Reproductions Branch at WES. She was a talented and prolific artist, mostly in watercolors and oils on canvas, winning several awards for her work. Raised in the Baptist Church, in her later years Marian attended First Presbyterian Church with her family.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lois Meek, and her husband Leo. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Ingram and Paul Ingram (Donna) of Vicksburg; sister Carol Waddell (Joe) of Shreveport, LA; granddaughter, Maisie Boyd (Tim) of Lechlade, UK; grandsons, John Ingram of Ridgeland, MS, and Christopher Ingram of Santa Cruz, CA; great-granddaughter, Bella Pearl Boyd of Lechlade, UK; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, in Ward Hall, First Presbyterian Church, Vicksburg, with the service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tim Brown officiating the service. The burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Bullard, Bob Ingram, Paul Ingram, John Ingram, Bob Venable and Bob Morrison, III.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 or River City Rescue Mission, 3705 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180.