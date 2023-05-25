Pedestrian seriously injured in accident near Gumbo Pot in Vicksburg Published 3:22 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

A Vicksburg woman was seriously injured on May 12 when she was struck by a vehicle in the area behind the Gumbo Pot restaurant and the incident has been under investigation since.

Officers responded at 11:20 p.m. to a call of a motor vehicle crash with injuries. At the scene, officers determined that a 2004 Ford pick-up truck had struck Jordan Hartley, 22 of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Police Department stated that witnesses said Hartley had been walking toward the truck as the driver placed the vehicle in reverse, striking her with the passenger side.

Hartley was transported by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. According to Facebook posts by Jordan’s mother, Stacy Hartley, her neck was broken and she has undergone several surgeries since the accident.

No charges were filed against the driver, whom VPD said was on-scene and cooperative.

Her mother also stated that Hartley has left the hospital and is back home but still has a long path to healing.